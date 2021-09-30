Kulgam man arrested for allegedly murdering wife in Srinagar

A police spokesman identified the accused as Abdul Rehman Dar, a resident of Khudwani village in Kulgam, presently living in a rented house at Gulistan Colony, Gulab Bagh area of Zakura and working in SKUAST-Kashmir.

Dar's wife, Saleema had been strangulated "by some unknown persons" as per the information received by Police Station Zakura. Locals had shifted the lady to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the police spokesman said.

A case (FIR No.104/2021) under section 302 IPC was registered in Police Station Zakura even as a police team headed by SDPO, Showket Ahmad and SHO Zakura, Parvaiz Ahmad under the supervision of SP Hazratbal visited the scene of crime along with FSL team, collected circumstantial and technical evidence, examined eye witnesses and interrogated few suspects thereby leading the investigation team to arrest the accused involved in the heinous crime within hours after crime, said the police spokesman.

The motive behind the murder was matrimonial dispute, which the accused has confessed to, police said adding further investigation in the case is going on.