Kulgam man arrested in biker's death in hit-and-run accident

As per a police handout, one Jahangir Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Subhan Dar resident of Shurat Kulgam was hit by an unknown vehicle near village Laroo area of Kulgam resulting his on spot death. The driver of the unknown vehicle fled away from spot along with the vehicle, police said.



Accordingly, a case vide FIR number 258/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Kulgam even as a special investigation team was constituted to probe the hit and run case.