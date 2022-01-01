Kulgam man arrested in biker's death in hit-and-run accident

Srinagar Jan 1: Police on Saturday claimed to have solved a hit-and-run accident in which a biker was killed after hit by an unknown vehicle two days ago.
As per a police handout, one Jahangir Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Subhan Dar resident of Shurat Kulgam was hit by an unknown vehicle near village Laroo area of Kulgam resulting his on spot death. The driver of the unknown vehicle fled away from spot along with the vehicle, police said.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR number 258/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Kulgam even as a special investigation team was constituted to probe the hit and run case.
As per police, the investigation team taking advantage of modern gadgets, technical evidences human inputs was able to identify the accused driver and subsequently arrested him within two days of the incident.
The accused has been identified as Mashooq Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Salam Dar resident of DH Pora and his car bearing registration number DL5CK-9240 has also been seized.
He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Further investigation of the case is in progress, police said.