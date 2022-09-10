Kulgam Sarpanch's target killing | NIA files charge-sheet against 6

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency on Saturday said that it filed Chargesheet against six accused in connection of case related to Target killing of a Sarpanch in Kulgam.
NIA said that Yesterday it filed the Charge-Sheet in NIA Special Court, Jammu in the case of the targeted killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir of village Adoora, Kulgam by the terrorists of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).
The case was initially registered as FIR no. 32/2022 dated 11.03.2022 at PS Kulgam, J&K and re-registered by NIA as RC 01/2022/NIA/JMU on 08.04.2022.
According to NIA, Investigations have revealed that the handlers of terrorists organization Hizbul Mujahideen(HM) operating from Pakistan, hatched a criminal conspiracy in collusion with terrorist associates/OGWs and terrorists of HM active in Kashmir Valley, to carry out the target killing of Sarpanch namely Shabir Ahmad Mir of village Adoora, Kulgam.