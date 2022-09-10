Kulgam Sarpanch's target killing | NIA files charge-sheet against 6

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency on Saturday said that it filed Chargesheet against six accused in connection of case related to Target killing of a Sarpanch in Kulgam.

NIA said that Yesterday it filed the Charge-Sheet in NIA Special Court, Jammu in the case of the targeted killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir of village Adoora, Kulgam by the terrorists of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).