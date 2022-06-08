Kulgam school to be named after slain teacher Rajni Bala: LG Sinha

Srinagar June 8: The J&K administration has decided to name the high school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district after the female teacher from Samba who was shot dead at the institution last month.
In a tweet on Wednesday evening, LG Manoj Sinha said that government high school, Gopalpora in Kulgam will be named after the slain teacher Rajni Bala. Rajni, wife of Raj Kumar, a resident of Samba, was shot at inside the school on May 31 and was declared dead on arrival at District Hospital Kulgam.
"The government high school, Gopalpora in Kulgam will be named after Smt. Rajni Bala. Assured her husband Shri Rajkumar that all his demands and concerns will be resolved on priority basis, " LG Sinha wrote on Twitter.
Earlier in the day, LG Sinha visited the residence of the slain school teacher in Samba district and assured every possible assistance and support to her family.