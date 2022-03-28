Kulgam youth dies in Saudi Arabia, family seeks airlifting of mortal remains

Srinagar, Mar 28: The family of a Kulgam youth, who died due to suspected cardiac arrest in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, has appealed government to bring back the body for last rites.
Mustakeen Ahmad Pandit, 26, son of Nazir Ahmad Pandit of Yaripora village in Kulgam district working as an engineer with Al Yamama Company in Riyadh for last two years, died of a cardiac arrest today, news agency KNO quoted his cousin Showkat Ahmad saying.
Showkat said Mustakeen last called his family on 26 March at around 10:30 pm.
"Yesterday we came to know about this shocking news through his friend that he has died due to cardiac arrest,” he said.
The family appealed Jammu and Kashmir government as well as Centre to facilitate the return of the mortal remains for last rites.