Kulgam youth secures All India Rank 2 in IES-2020, LG extends good wishes

Srinagar July 31: A youth from south Kashmir's Kulgam has achieved a rare feat by securing a 2nd all India rank in the Indian Economic Service(IES) 2020 drawing appreciation by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

LG Sinha while confirming the development on his official Twitter handle, congratulated Tanveer Ahmad Khan, a resident of Nigeenpora Kund area of the south Kashmir district on his achievement.

The LG said he has "always believed that the youth of J&K are inherently capable & full of potential".