Kupwara Admin asks officers to resolve public issues on priority

Kupwara: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray today stressed upon the officers to play a proactive role in resolving their issues of the public, and lay special focus on far flung areas.
The DDC was addressing his maiden introductory cum review meeting of District and Sectoral officers, here today.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara & Handwara; Superintendent Engineers, JD Planning, ACR, SDM Lolab & Karnah, ACD, ACP, District Officers, Executive Engineers attended the meeting.
The DDC said that the development of far flung areas including Karnah, Keran and Machil would be the priority of the District Administration along with all other areas of the district and he will be personally monitoring the developments being carried out in these far flung and hilly areas.
Dattatray said that integrity, honesty and efficiency would be focused areas of his administration for which he directed officers to dedicate themselves for generating greater results with efficiency and honesty.
Referring to the involvement of PRIs in the development process of the district, the DDC said that officers should give due space to the PRIs and honour their visions towards the basic development of the district.
The DDC asked officers to remain punctual at their duties and should not leave stations without his prior permission.
The DDC asked officers to work with in tandem and systematic manner and ensure greater coordination with each other as well as with the administration to yield better results on ground.
He asked officers to remain in close coordination with each other to further simplify the mechanism of delivery so that people could get more facilitated.
The DDC said that all Additional Deputy Commissioners and SDMs should keep close vigil in their respective areas and abreast themselves with the developments going on in their areas. He said Kupwara has a good history of development in every sector and we need to intensify it by making special efforts.
Earlier, DDC took a detailed sector wise review of all Engineering, Social Sectors, Agricultural and allied sectors and received feedback from the officers one by one.
The DDC reviewed R&B, PMGSY, PHE, I&FC, PDD, Horticulture, Agriculture, Health, ICDS, Social Welfare, Skill Development and other sectors one by one and said that every sector is equally important for promoting socio-economic development of the district.
The DDC also took a detailed reviewed of major infrastructural projects including PMGSY, BADP and RDD. He also reviewed the indicators of the Aspirational District Programme.
The DDC also asked officers to prioritize their work with special focus on weaker indicators.