Kupwara Admin asks officers to resolve public issues on priority

Dattatray said that integrity, honesty and efficiency would be focused areas of his administration for which he directed officers to dedicate themselves for generating greater results with efficiency and honesty.

Referring to the involvement of PRIs in the development process of the district, the DDC said that officers should give due space to the PRIs and honour their visions towards the basic development of the district.

The DDC asked officers to remain punctual at their duties and should not leave stations without his prior permission.

The DDC asked officers to work with in tandem and systematic manner and ensure greater coordination with each other as well as with the administration to yield better results on ground.

He asked officers to remain in close coordination with each other to further simplify the mechanism of delivery so that people could get more facilitated.