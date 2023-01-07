Kupwara Admin to seize properties of drug peddlers

Kupwara, Jan 7: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray today convened a meeting of District Level Committee of NARCO Coordination Centre (NCORD) to review the measures for controlling of drug abuse in the district.
Addressing the meeting, the DC stressed upon all the officers to make added efforts for eradication of drug menace adding that there is a need for taking all stakeholders on board for their sensitization regarding the ill and disastrous effects of drugs on the youth and society.
The DC directed for holding separate conferences for sensitization of religious scholars, besides, Numberdars, Chowkidars and PRIs.
He also reviewed the measures for curbing drug abuse in the district.
The SSP Kupwara informed that stringent measures have been taken by the Police department to curb the drug menace in the district.
He informed that Kupwara Police has registered 89 cases under NDPS Act during the previous year 2022 which involved arrest of 161 accused persons, 30 PSA detentions, seizure of 27.11 kg Charas, 8.24 kg Brown Sugar, 20.20 kg Heroin, 450 bottles of codeine and recovery of fine of Rs.1182500 has also been made during the previous year.
ASP Handwara informed that 52 FIRs have been registered under NDPS Act last year which involved arrest of 74 accused persons, 6 PSA detentions, besides, seizure of 13 vehicles, 8.88 kg charas, 2 kg brown sugar, 47 gram heroin, 540 gram Cannabis and fine of Rs.108040 was also recovered in the Police District Handwara.
The DC appreciated the efforts of the Police department for putting stringent measures in place to minimize the drug abuse in the district. He also stressed for identifying the properties of drug peddlers and their seizure.
The DC, while reviewing the status of Rehabilitation Centres, was informed by the CMO that 2 Rehabilitation Centres are functional in the district, one each at SDH Kupwara and DH Handwara. The CMO informed that referral rate of psychiatric patients has come down upto 60% in the district with the establishment of these Rehabilitation Centres.
He directed the concerned to submit an action plan for further strengthening the Rehabilitation Centres in the District. He also directed for devising course and holding frequent interaction with the drug affected persons for their smooth recovery.
The DC asked the concerned to submit a requisition of men and machinery required to ensure smooth functioning of the Rehabilitation Centre.
SSP Kupwara, Yougal Manhas; ADC Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat; ASP Handwara, CMO, Dy.CEO, DFO Kehmil, Tehsildars and other concerned attended the meeting.