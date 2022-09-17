Kupwara boy’s cooking gadget among top 60 innovations selected for INSPIRE award at 9th NLEPC

As per a J&K government handout, the Inspire Award was given to Danish Ahmad Bhat by Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh.

Danish Ahmad, who is elated for the award, said that he was inspired to create this innovative tool by his mother who used to prepare food on the conventional chulha for extended periods of time in the winter in a piteous state. He added that this device can be used for varied cooking purposes.

“In addition to boiling water, the device may also be used to bake and cook food items at various temperatures,” Danish said. “It can also be utilized to heat rooms in the frigid winters”, he added

The invention, Danish said, can help rural women who struggle with the frenetic nature of cooking, particularly during the harsh winter months.