Kupwara DIARY

They said that since the SDH Langate had been designated COVID Hospital, the installation of an oxygen-generating plant here was imperative.

The residents said that 50 beds had been designated for COVID patients here but lack of high-flow oxygen could prove detrimental for the patients.

They said that in the entire Handwara, only SDH Langate had been designated COVID hospital and for saving the lives of the people of the area, the authorities should install an oxygen-generating plant here.