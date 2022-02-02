Kupwara DIARY

Langate residents demand oxygen-generating plant
The residents of the Langate area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are demanding the installation of an oxygen-generating plant at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Langate.
They said that since the SDH Langate had been designated COVID Hospital, the installation of an oxygen-generating plant here was imperative.
The residents said that 50 beds had been designated for COVID patients here but lack of high-flow oxygen could prove detrimental for the patients.
They said that in the entire Handwara, only SDH Langate had been designated COVID hospital and for saving the lives of the people of the area, the authorities should install an oxygen-generating plant here.
A senior official said SDH Langate had adequate bulk oxygen cylinders.
He said that the people should not panic and follow all SOPs.
Block Development Council (BDC) Langate member Showkat Hassan Pandit said that the need of the hour was to install an oxygen-generating plant at SDH Langate to provide round-the-clock high-flow oxygen to COVID patients.
Awoora residents demand fire service station
The residents of the Awoora area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are demanding the establishment of a fire service station in the area.
They said that Awoora comprising dozens of villages with thousands of population was deprived of this basic facility.
The residents said that the nearest fire station is at Trehgam and at the time of any fire incident, they had to wait hours for the fire tenders to reach the spot.
Zakir Ahmad, an engineer from Awoora, said that they had approached successive dispensations for the establishment of a fire service station at Awoora several times but to no avail.
He said that dozens of villages including Awoora, Muqam, Manwan, Reshwari, Mirmuqam, Herpora, Allachzab, Kawari, Lederwan, Gulgam, Hundi, and Zurhama have witnessed a loss of crores of rupees in fire incidents.
Ahmad said that the loss could have been less if there had been a fire station at Awoora.
The residents appealed to the Director General of Fire and Emergency Services to establish a fire service station in their area so that their genuine grievances were redressed.
Poor cellular services irk Kupwara villagers
The telecom subscribers from Usher and ZabMagam in the Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have accused the private telecom operators of failing to provide proper services to them.
Locals said that they were suffering due to poor voice call quality and poor mobile internet services for the past last several years.
The residents said that during emergencies they have to walk several kilometres from their village to get mobile connectivity for making a single call.
They said that there was a dire need of installing a mobile tower in their locality so that people may get access to better telecom services.
The students said that they were unable to take online classes due to terrible internet services in the area.
They have sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Imam Din and other concerned officials into the matter.