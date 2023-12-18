KUPWARA DIARY

Rajwar people crave for fire service station

Following a recent fire incident in which four residential houses were gutted in Changmullah Rajwar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, a wave of discontent sweeps the residents against authorities for failing to set up a fire service station in the area.

Residents said that Rajwar comprises over sixty villages with thousands of population but has been deprived of these basic needs.

They added that the nearest fire station happens to be at Handwara and at the time of any fire incident, they have to wait for hours for fire tenders to reach the spot.

“By the time these fire tenders reach the spot, property worth lakhs gets damaged in blaze every time,” Farooq Bhat, a local from Khahipora told Greater Kashmir.

He said that that the people of Rajwar have approached successive dispensations for establishment of a fire service station at tehsil headquarter Zachaldara but to no avail.

The residents said that during recent years they have lost property worth crores due to lack of a fire service station in their area.

The residents have appealed Director General Fire Service Jammu and Kashmir to establish a fire service station in their area so that they may get respite.

Lolab villagers rue lack of drinking water, electricity

Several villages of Lolab are without drinking water for the last four days, thus putting them into a lot of hardships. They also complained about prolonged electricity cuts making things worse for them.

The villages including Warnov, Mushkajal and Afan have been suffering due to lack of potable drinking water and prolonged electricity cuts, but authorities seem to be watching sufferings of inhabitants as mute spectators.

“This has not happened for the first time but we are subjected to such hardships every winter. We never see electricity beyond a few hours,” said the inhabitants.

Mawer residents aghast over unscheduled power cuts

The residents of several villages in Mawer area of Handwara have accused authorities of not providing electricity as per schedule to them making things hard for them.

Residents of Audoora, Nowgam, Drungsoo, Khudi Lawoosa, Warpora, and surrounding areas said that they have been experiencing severe power outages in this bone chilling cold.

Students of these areas are also anguished for prolonged power cuts affecting their studies badly. “The authorities resort to power cuts without any justification,” a student of Audoora said.

They have sought immediate intervention of higher ups to look into the matter so that the hardships being faced by them may end.