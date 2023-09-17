Kupwara DIARY

Locals said that the village comprises at least 200 families with more than 2000 population but has been deprived of the very basic right of telecommunications, leaving the inhabitants high and dry.

Locals said that they have to walk several kilometers to reach a specific hilly spot where their mobile phones receive signals and only then do they manage to make and receive calls.

Locals said that at the time of a medical emergency, people face a lot of hardships and cannot contact their relatives immediately.