Kupwara DIARY

They said that that only a few paramedics were posted here which, according to them, does not address to the needs of locals. The residents said that the health centre was operating in the house of a local resident without required infrastructure needed for the smooth functioning of health centre.

"Although a building has been constructed for our health centre few years ago but it is not being taken over by health department due to reasons best known to authorities. We have several times approached the concerned authorities to shift the health centre to new building, but we are being told that some minor works are yet to be carried out. Don't know when will be the health centre shifted to new building," Ayoub Khan a local told Greater Kashmir.

The residents appealed authorities to upgrade the health centre to next level, and depute at least a doctor here so that the sufferings of general public may end.

Block Medical Officer Zachaldara Dr Abdul Gani told Greater Kashmir that some interior work is yet to be carried out.

"We have taken up the issue with higher ups, hopefully by the end of this year, health centre would be shifted to new building," he said.