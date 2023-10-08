Kupwara DIARY

Inadequate accommodation hinders quality education at UPS Hamla Rajwar
The Upper Primary School (UPS) Hamla Rajwar lacks substantial accommodation thus giving tough time to the students studying here. The residents told Greater Kashmir that one hundred and twelve students of nine classes being crammed together mars the quality education and the concerned authorities were doing nothing to augment the accommodation instead were watching as mute spectators.
They said that due to lack of accommodation students were forced to take classes under open sky and during inclement weather they are crammed in the available three class rooms. The residents said that the school was lacking fencing and a playground which tells upon the smooth functioning of the school.
The failure of the department to provide adequate accommodation has left the locals anguished who demanded immediate redressal of the grievance.
The locals said that the school was upgraded a decade ago but has never been a priority for authorities with regard to development of infrastructure and other related facilities. The residents said that they have brought this issue into the notice of concerned officials numerous times but to no avail.
Residents of Handwara village rue lack of health facilities
The residents of Hamla Pati in north Kashmir’s Handwara sub district have expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to ensure better health facilities to the locals, thus putting them into a lot of hardships.
The residents said that although a sub center was established in their village decades ago, but it was lacking basic facilities and staff.
They said that that only a few paramedics were posted here which, according to them, does not address to the needs of locals. The residents said that the health centre was operating in the house of a local resident without required infrastructure needed for the smooth functioning of health centre.
"Although a building has been constructed for our health centre few years ago but it is not being taken over by health department due to reasons best known to authorities. We have several times approached the concerned authorities to shift the health centre to new building, but we are being told that some minor works are yet to be carried out. Don't know when will be the health centre shifted to new building," Ayoub Khan a local told Greater Kashmir.
The residents appealed authorities to upgrade the health centre to next level, and depute at least a doctor here so that the sufferings of general public may end.
Block Medical Officer Zachaldara Dr Abdul Gani told Greater Kashmir that some interior work is yet to be carried out.
"We have taken up the issue with higher ups, hopefully by the end of this year, health centre would be shifted to new building," he said.
Hafrada health center's renovation plans remain restricted to papers
The residents of Hafrada and adjacent villages in Ramhall area are anguished against health authorities for failing to upgrade Hafrada health centre even after a formal order was passed regarding its up-gradation few years ago.
The residents said that they had been demanding up-gradation of the existing health centre to New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) since decades and during previous dispensation a formal order in this regard was issued, but that is yet to be implemented on ground.
“Since our area happens to be heavy snow bound and during winters, it often remains cut off due to heavy snowfall. At that time we are forced to shoulder patients by walking several kilometers to reach Primary Health Centre (PHC) Tarathpora.”
“Had our health centre at Hafrada been upgraded to NTPHC, our sufferings would have certainly ended but don’t know why authorities are reluctant to implement the decision of upgrading our health centre,” a local told Greater Kashmir.
The residents said that at present the health centre was working without a doctor due to which they were suffering badly. They said that two paramedics have been performing duty on rotational basis at health sub centre Hafrada which, according to them, does not fulfill the primary need of locals and affects the smooth functioning of this health centre.
“After the order with regard to upgrade the status of our health centre was issued, we were anticipating that a new building would be constructed, moreover staff would also be augmented but nothing has been done so far in this regard,” another local told Greater Kashmir.
The residents said that for small ailments they are forced to visit either Primary Health Centre (PHC) Tarathpora or Primary Health Centre Vilgam. “Had there been a doctor available at our health centre, locals would not have been facing hardships or look for other alternatives,” they added.
They have sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commisioner Kupwara Ayushi Sudan and Chief Medical Officer Kupwara Dr Mohammad Ramzan for implementing the then order with regard to upgrade the status of Hafrada health centre.