Kupwara emerging as new tourist destination

Seeing the lack of accommodation, the authorities in the district have urged the border residents of Keran and Karnah to come forward and offer home-stay for visitors.

Official records reveal that tourism has grown manifold in Kupwara district in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22. Records suggest that in 2020-21, 40,000 tourists visited Kupwara district. In 2022-23, 3,75,000 tourists visited the district and during the current financial year 2023-24, 2,50,000 tourists have visited the district which is a record, out of them 30,000 tourists visited Teetwal alone..