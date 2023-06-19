Kupwara emerging as new tourist destination

Srinagar, June 19: Kupwara is emerging as a new tourist destination and last year about four lakh tourists visited the district.
Seeing the lack of accommodation, the authorities in the district have urged the border residents of Keran and Karnah to come forward and offer home-stay for visitors.
Official records reveal that tourism has grown manifold in Kupwara district in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22. Records suggest that in 2020-21, 40,000 tourists visited Kupwara district. In 2022-23, 3,75,000 tourists visited the district and during the current financial year 2023-24, 2,50,000 tourists have visited the district which is a record, out of them 30,000 tourists visited Teetwal alone..
Officials said that this year six lakh to seven lakh tourists are expected to visit Kupwara district. “To cater to the growing tourist rush we have to ensure their smooth stay, proper sanitation, cleanliness and good food for them,” officials say.
Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray said that they are making efforts to bring Srinagar bound tourists to Kupwara and Kupwara bound tourists to Tangdhar and Teetwal as border areas like Tangdhar,Teetwal, Kern and Machil have tremendous tourism potential especially border tourism, sightseeing and adventure tourism.
DC said there was an urgent need to make available rooms for increasing demand of accommodation through the home-stay initiative. “More home-stay, paying guest accommodation and construction of small hotels in Tangdhar, Teetwal and other places are the need of the hour so that visitors can get comfortable accommodation" he said.
Doifode Sagar Dattatray, urged the unemployed youth of the district to avail the maximum benefit of the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and open new vistas of self-employment for them and good accommodation for visitors. “Soft loans are being given to the unemployed youth for starting their own ventures including up gradation and renovation of good home stay, small hotels and paying guest facilities,” he said adding that loans to the tune of Rs 10 lakh are being given with a subsidy of 35 to 40 percent. “One home-stay room can fetch Rs 800 to Rs 1000 per night.”
DC said locals and PRIs are equal partners in promotion of tourism. It is their duty to motivate people for home-stay, construction of small hotel accommodations.This idea of expanding home-stay will aid in the upliftment of the rural population by providing alternative rural livelihoods. This will also lead to higher income generation among the rural people.
The concept of home-stay and paying guest houses will promote local culture, cuisine, and handicrafts and enhance employment opportunities for local residents.The Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration is committed to promote tourism in border areas."For promotion of border tourism 4 road projects with project cost of Rs 20.00 crores have been approved under NABARD in Karnah Sub division alone.
DC further said that district administration is contemplating to construct Karnah House near Chowkibal or at any other suitable place where Karnah based passengers during harsh weather conditions in winters can be accommodated. A good DPR is being prepared and will be approved under any scheme.
DC said that DPR for construction of a shelter close to TP or Chowkibal is being prepared on the patterns of NC Pass shelter which can accommodate women and children passengers who get stuck during the frequent closure of Sadna pass during winters.