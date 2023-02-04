Kupwara family protests against alleged murder of relative

The family members informed that their relative namely Farooq Ahmad Shiekh was working as private security guard at a hotel in Hervan Srinagar for the last several years. “Ten days ago I received a call from his colleague who informed me that my husband had fallen down from the second storey of the hotel. By the time we reached SKIMS Soura where he was admitted, he had succumbed to his injuries,” the wife of the deceased said.

“My husband had received serious head injuries and reportedly he has become the victim of the fight between two groups on a fateful day. I am unable to figure out why police have not arrested anyone after the passage of ten days,” she further said.