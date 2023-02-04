Kupwara family protests against alleged murder of relative

Kupwara, Feb 4: The family members of a private security guard from Zirhama area of Kupwara Saturday staged a protest in Kupwara against his alleged murder.
The family members informed that their relative namely Farooq Ahmad Shiekh was working as private security guard at a hotel in Hervan Srinagar for the last several years. “Ten days ago I received a call from his colleague who informed me that my husband had fallen down from the second storey of the hotel. By the time we reached SKIMS Soura where he was admitted, he had succumbed to his injuries,” the wife of the deceased said.
“My husband had received serious head injuries and reportedly he has become the victim of the fight between two groups on a fateful day. I am unable to figure out why police have not arrested anyone after the passage of ten days,” she further said.
The relatives of the deceased have sought immediate intervention of Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh in this regard so that the culprits may be brought to justice.
Meanwhile even after repeated attempts, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal could not be contacted
The deceased besides his wife have left behind three minor children.