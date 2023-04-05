Kupwara jumps to 30th position in All India Ranking in Aspirational District Programme

As per data, six months ago Kupwara stood at 84th rank while three months ago its rank was 39th, and now in February 2023 it was at 30th level. Details show that the improvement has been registered in the Health and Nutrition sector from a score of 85 to 86.5 (14th Delta Rank). Likewise, in Agriculture and Water Resources, the score has swelled up from 24.1 on January 23 to 24.8 in February (16th Delta Rank).