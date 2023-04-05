Kupwara jumps to 30th position in All India Ranking in Aspirational District Programme

Kupwara, Apr 5: Kupwara district has registered significant improvement in the All India Ranking of Aspirational Districts released by NITI AAYOG for the month of February staying at 30th position. This depicts that Kupwara's rank is consistently improving in the ranking of NITI AAYOG.
As per data, six months ago Kupwara stood at 84th rank while three months ago its rank was 39th, and now in February 2023 it was at 30th level. Details show that the improvement has been registered in the Health and Nutrition sector from a score of 85 to 86.5 (14th Delta Rank). Likewise, in Agriculture and Water Resources, the score has swelled up from 24.1 on January 23 to 24.8 in February (16th Delta Rank).
The score of Basic Infrastructure has increased from 69.5 in January to 70.2 in February 2023, which is 14th Delta Rank. Education sustained the 15th Delta Rank in February with a score of 64.5 in February. Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray has urged the concerned officers to further accelerate their tempo of work to gain better ranks from the NITI AAYOG.