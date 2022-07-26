Kupwara man gets one year jail in cheque bounce case

Kupwara, July 26: A court in Kupwara on Tuesday sentenced a man to one year imprisonment in a cheque bounce case and fined him Rs 10 lakh.
The court of Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Kralpora while convicting Mohammad Sadiq Shah son of Sunaullah Shah resident of Kralpora Kupwara sentenced him to undergo one year of imprisonment. In case of default default of the payment of fine, the accused will have to undergo further detention of three months more.
“This court deems it appropriate to convict the accused and awards a sentence of simple imprisonment of one year for the offence under section 138 of Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881," the court said.
Pertinently the case against the accused was filed by Muhammad Yasmeen Khan son of Muhammad Zaman Khan resident of Kalmoona, Kupwara.