Body of Kupwara man fished out from Jhelum in Sopore

Sopore, Nov 28: The body of a man, who had jumped in the river Jhelum in Chankhan area of Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, was fished out on Saturday afternoon.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the 45-year-old man identified as Ali Mohammed Wani son of Atta Mohammed Wani of Dedwana village of Kupwara had jumped in the river Jhelum today afternoon.