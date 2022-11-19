Kupwara: Man, nephew rescued from well after remaining stuck for over 10 hours

Srinagar, Nov 19: A minor boy and his uncle were rescued after remaining stuck for over 10 hours in a well in Hatmulla village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday, reports said.
As per news agency GNS, the duo remained stuck in 20ft well for over 10 hours in Chak-e-Hatmulla village of the Nagri area.
Firdous Ahmad Mir fell into the well near his residence while fetching a cricket ball, said the report. His uncle jumped into the well to save him. However, both got stuck and a massive rescue operation was undertaken by locals and the police.
As part of the disaster management protocol, the rescuers dug a tunnel adjacent to the well in order to save the precious lives. However, the rescue operation kept on getting hampered due to sloughing.
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray, who himself supervised the operation towards its conclusion, said the operation was sensitive and tough. He said that men and machinery which included four JCBs were moved within ten minutes of the incident. Three ambulances and a team of doctors were kept on standby.
Tehsildar, DySP Headquarters, SHO and other functionaries also oversaw the rescue operation till its conclusion at around 2:06 a.m.
"Soon after evacuation, the duo was removed to Sub District Hospital Kupwara for immediate treatment", said an official.
Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Abdul Gani Dar said the boy has been sent back home for being “absolutely fine.” “The elderly male (boy’s uncle) had humerus fracture (the medical name for breaking the bone in the upper arm) and he was referred to Bone and Joint hospital for orthopedic consultation. Otherwise, by other parameters he is also normal”, the MS added.