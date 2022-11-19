Kupwara: Man, nephew rescued from well after remaining stuck for over 10 hours

As per news agency GNS, the duo remained stuck in 20ft well for over 10 hours in Chak-e-Hatmulla village of the Nagri area.

Firdous Ahmad Mir fell into the well near his residence while fetching a cricket ball, said the report. His uncle jumped into the well to save him. However, both got stuck and a massive rescue operation was undertaken by locals and the police.

As part of the disaster management protocol, the rescuers dug a tunnel adjacent to the well in order to save the precious lives. However, the rescue operation kept on getting hampered due to sloughing.