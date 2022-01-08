Kupwara: Pregnant woman carried on shoulders, horseback to hospital as snowfall clogs roads

Srinagar, Jan 8: Villagers in Budnamal area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara had to carry a pregnant woman on their shoulders and then on a horseback to the hospital as snowfall clogged the road connecting the area with the district headquarter.
According to news agency GNS, several villagers shouldered the woman in a cot as a snowstorm clogged the roads with around 3-feet snow.
The woman’s husband Abdul Jabar Malik told GNS that due to closure of Budnamal road he along with other persons carried her to ahospital through the snow first on shoulders and then on a horseback.
“Due the emergency, we carried her on shoulders in a cot for 4 kilometres till Babyi Top from where we ferried her on a horseback,” he said.
The locals urged the authorities to clear the snow clogged roads leading to the village to avoid any difficulty to the patients.