Kupwara receives a pat from NITI Aayog for excellent financial inclusion

Kupwara, June 24: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir today complimented the Lead District Manager (LDM) Kupwara and his team for excellent performance in improving the indicator of financial inclusion under Aspirational District Programme during the month of April this year. The NITI Aayog has conferred an award of Rs 3 crore - Untied Grant to District Kupwara for securing first rank under Financial Inclusion and Skill Development theme. The first such initial grant was awarded by NITI Aayog to Kupwara district 3 years ago in March 2019. The NITI Aayog has also congratulated Deputy Commissioner Kupwara and his team for receiving the grant of additional Rs.3 crore for the excellent performance in the district.The DC also complimented other officers and field staff of the Administration who are working tirelessly to improve their respective indicators. He said Joint Umbrella Camps, envisaged to ensure 100 percent saturation of financial inclusion indicators, are being held across the district.