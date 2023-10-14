Kupwara reels under power cuts

Kupwara, Oct 14: The erratic and prolonged power cuts before the onset of winter have started tormenting people across this frontier district.
The residents have accused authorities for failing to provide them regular power supply which has severely impacted their normal lives.
People hailing from Lalpora, Sogam, Warnaw, Kalarose, Khumriyal, Main Town Kupwara, Trehgam, Kralpora, Karnah, Tanghdar, Drugmulla, Nagri, Kandi, Vadhpora, Kawari, Natnusa, Maidan Chogal, Gund Chogal, Magam, Vilgam, Tarthpora, Hangikote, Sirajpora, Sunmula, Main Town Handwara, Upper and Lower Rajwar, Mawer, Upper and Lower Qaziabad and Kralgund complained about frequent power cuts in these areas.
People said that since the last 10 days power supply has been reduced to only a few hours a day in the entire district.
"When only a few hours of electricity was being supplied at the start of winter, one can imagine how worse the situation could be in the midst of the season. Even patients dependent on oxygen concentrators also suffer due to lack of regular power supply," BDC Chairman Trehgam Mohammad Abdullah Mir told Greater Kashmir.
“I believe people of Kupwara happen to be forgotten a lot by the concerned authorities. Earlier we were told that after the augmentation of Arampora and Vilgam receiving stations, the entire district will get substantial electricity but nothing like that happened,” he added.
District Development Council Chairman Kupwara Irfan Sultan Panditpori said that erratic power supply has always remained a problem in Kupwara which gets worse in winters.
He said that unless the disparity between supply and demand is removed the problem will remain tormenting for the residents.
“During our recent meeting, LG Manoj Sinha assured that Kupwara will get substantial power supply this winter, but nothing like that is being witnessed on ground,” he added.