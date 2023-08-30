Kupwara residents fearful as wild animal attacks surge

Kupwara, Aug 29: The surge in wild animal attacks has caused fear among the residents across the frontier district of Kupwara.
From Mawer to Kralgund to Lolab, wild animals have caused havoc and locals are living in fear.
Yet the authorities seem to be doing nothing with regard to the safety of humans, locals said.
The residents expressed resentment against authorities for failing to ensure safety of human life as several deaths and injuries have been reported due to the Human Wildlife Conflict (HWC) during the last two months.
The residents said that with the increasing attacks by wild animals, their mobility was hampered and they were hesitant to send their children to school.
"We are unable to figure out why the concerned department is not taking substantial measures for our safety. After 6 pm we hardly move out of our homes. In fact, we prefer to offer Isha prayers at home due to increasing attacks by wild animals in our locality," said Fayaz Ahmad of Drungsoo.
Meanwhile, two persons were injured on Tuesday in separate incidents across the district.
In the first incident, a 45-year-old man was attacked and injured by a black bear in Hayatpora village of Lolab.
The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
He has been identified as GhulamRasool of Hayatpora, Lolab.
Another incident occurred in Hajin area of Kralgund where a 50-year-old man was attacked and injured while he was working in his orchard.
He was immediately rushed to Community Health Centre (CHC) Kralgund from where he was referred to GMC Associated Hospital at Handwara for advanced treatment.
He has been identified as Javid Ahmad Peer, son of Sonaullah Peer of Hajin, Kralgund.
A Wildlife Department official said that due to the harvesting season, wild animals were approaching human habitation.
He said that an operation was being launched by the department to tranquilise the roaming beasts to avoid any untoward incident.
The official said that people residing near the forest area should take necessary measures and avoid venturing out unnecessarily in the evening hours to thwart any damage.