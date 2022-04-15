Kupwara shopkeepers protest against dilapidated road condition

Kupwara, Apr 15: The shopkeepers Friday morning held a protest against authorities for failing to repair a long patch of road at Regipora near new Bus stand in main town Kupwara.
The protesting shopkeepers alleged that the patch was left unattended even after approaching the concerned officials numerous times for its repairmen. But t after the passage of five long years nothing concrete has materialised in this regard so far.
“Our market happens to be a few yards away from the Deputy Commissioner’s office but I do not know why authorities are reluctant to repair this chunk,” said a shopkeeper.
“Even Boys Degree College Kupwara is situated on the same road but still then it is not being repaired due to reasons best kown to authorities,” he added.
Kupwara Traders Federation President Showkat Masoodi said that authorities have miserably failed to upgrade the basic amenities in main market Kupwara.
“I have myself raised several issues including lack of street lights, lack of drainage system and lack of dumping site for garbage," he added.
He said that authorities should rise to the occasion and redress the grievances faced by shopkeepers.
Meanwhile, District Administration has taken strong cognisance of the protest and directed Executive Engineer Roads and Buildings Division Kupwara to repair the road within two days.