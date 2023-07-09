Kupwara student makes it to Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Programme

Kupwara, July 9: Danish Javid Bhat a class 10th student of Boys High School Bedreher in north Kashmir’s Handwara sub-district has brought laurels to the whole district by making it to Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Programme in Science under the SAKURA Exchange Programme.
Danish has emerged among the top 60 candidates nationwide by securing a place through his innovative multi-use stove project in the prestigious National Level Exhibition and Project Competition (SLEPC).
Speaking to Greater Kashmir Danish said that he started to work on the project at Upper Primary School (UPS) Machipora under the guidance of his teacher Abbas Ahmad Gojree. “After passing 8th class I enrolled myself in Government Boys High School Bedreher but I remained in constant touch with Abbas sir and after the rigorous hard work for two years I was able to come up with the multi-use stove,” he added.
“I am still working on my project to make it more efficient. At present the stove works on wood but I am looking forward to operating it on electricity or solar light. I hope within a short span I will be able to achieve my goal,” Danish further said.
“The stove has four compartments in which four different foods can be cooked at a different temperature simultaneously. It is portable and most importantly it can be used to warm rooms as well,” Danish added.
Danish’s achievement has not only brought immense pride to the family but has also earned him admiration and praise from society. Even the highest officials of the education department have visited Danish’s school to meet him.
His teacher and guide Abbas Ahmad Gojree spoke highly of his dedication and determination towards his studies. “His achievement stands as a testament to the rewards of the hard work he put in while working on the project. His achievement has become a symbol of hope and inspiration for other students studying in different government schools.”
Pertinently the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, will sponsor his expenses along with other two students from Kashmir up to Delhi, while in Japan; the Japan Science Department (JSD) will take care of all their financial requirements.
The Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Programme in Science, conducted under the SAKURA Exchange Programme in Science, is a collaborative effort between Japan and various Asian countries.