Kupwara student makes it to Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Programme

Danish has emerged among the top 60 candidates nationwide by securing a place through his innovative multi-use stove project in the prestigious National Level Exhibition and Project Competition (SLEPC).

Speaking to Greater Kashmir Danish said that he started to work on the project at Upper Primary School (UPS) Machipora under the guidance of his teacher Abbas Ahmad Gojree. “After passing 8th class I enrolled myself in Government Boys High School Bedreher but I remained in constant touch with Abbas sir and after the rigorous hard work for two years I was able to come up with the multi-use stove,” he added.