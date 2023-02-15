Kashmir

Kupwara teenage girl's body retrieved from Jhelum in Srinagar after three days

The body was fished out from Jhelum at Aramwari Sonwar here today
People gather at Amira Kadal after a woman jumped into the Jhelum river (Representative Image)Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, 15 Feb: The body of a teenage girl from Kupwara, who had allegedly jumped into river Jhelum in Sonwar area of Srinagar on February 12 evening, was retrieved on Wednesday afternoon.

Quoting officials, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Indian Navy, River Police and SDRF jointly launched a massive search operation and fished out the body of a teenage girl in river Jhelum at Aramwari Sonwar here today.

They said that the body has been taken by the police for legal medical formalities after which it would be handed over to the family for last rites. 

