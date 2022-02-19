Kupwara village lacks basic amenities, people suffer

Kupwara, Feb 19: The residents of ChontiwariDoban village of Machil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are expressing resentment against the authorities for failing to upgrade the basic amenities here.
The residents said that they were suffering due to the lack of basic amenities in the village while the concerned authorities were watching as mute spectators.
They said that though a health centre was established here long back, the lack of staff and other facilities were giving a tough time to the locals here.
“After repeated pleas to the successive dispensations, a health centre was sanctioned here but it has always remained understaffed due to which a population of over 3000 is suffering,” said a local.
“As our village is several kilometers from Primary Health Centre Duddi, the need of the hour is to develop the infrastructure at ChontiwariDoban health centre to lessen the miseries of the people,” he said.
The residents said that during winters when the entire Machil witnesses 5 to 6 feet of snow, it becomes impossible for them to move out of their homes and to reach Machil.
They said several patients have died in the past before they could reach PHC Duddi.
Locals said that at least a gynaecologist should be kept available at ChontiwariDoban sub-center so that women of the area could be treated.
The residents said that though a power receiving station was inaugurated last year at Machil, their village had not yet been electrified.
“At the time of inauguration, we were told that all the Panchayats of Machil will be provided electric supply but that promise proved to be a farce,” said a local.
He said that due to the lack of telecommunication services, people in general and the student community, in particular, were suffering.
“Although a mobile tower was inaugurated at Machil that does not cater to all villages of Machil. The need of the hour is to install more mobile towers across the Machil sector,” he said.
The residents have sought immediate intervention from Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha to redress their grievances.