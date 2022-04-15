Kupwara without Executive Engineer RDD

Kupwara, Apr 15: The people in Kupwara expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to depute Executive Engineer at Rural Development Department(RDD) main office Kupwara with the result people are facing a lot of problems.
The locals said that after the retirement of previous Executive Engineer on of March 31 , his replacement was yet to be made thus giving them tough times.
The MGNREGA labourers are also facing the brunt as their payments have not been cleared since long.
"Earlier, we were told that the our payment would be cleared before 31th of March but that proved to be a farce," an MGNREGA labourer told Greater Kashmir. "We are unable to figure out that how a department has been left headless for a fortnight. Generally an officer is replaced instantly by other but in Kupwara such is not the case," he added.
The employees have also been left anguished due to non-availability of Executive Engineer at district headquarters.
They said that the payment bills of different works executed by people across the district have piled up and with non availability of departmental head, they were unable to clear the payments.
Meanwhile Assistant Development Commissioner (ACD) Kupwara Mehraj Din told Greater Kashmir that they have written to higher ups for deputing an Executive Engineer at Kupwara.
"I am hopeful that within days Executive Engineer would be posted here," he added.