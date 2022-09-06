Kupwara youth becomes first from Kashmir to qualify UPSC’s Public Prosecutor Exam

Kupwara: Zahoor Ahmad Malik from Dardsun, Chowkibal, a remote village in frontier district Kupwara has brought laurels to the whole area by qualifying the Union Public Service Commission’s Public Prosecutor exam. With this, he has become the first ever candidate in whole Kashmir to qualify the exam.

Zahoor, son of a retired PDD employee, received his early education from a local private school. Later he was admitted in government middle school Dardsun where he studied up to 8th.

In the year 2000, Zahoor passed his 10th class from Kralpora higher secondary school with 52 percent marks.

“After passing 10th, I was sent to the house of a family friend in Baramulla where I stayed for two years and passed my 12th class in medical stream from Devanbagh higher secondary with 54 percent marks.”