Kupwara youth becomes first from Kashmir to qualify UPSC’s Public Prosecutor Exam

Kupwara: Zahoor Ahmad Malik from Dardsun, Chowkibal, a remote village in frontier district Kupwara has brought laurels to the whole area by qualifying the Union Public Service Commission’s Public Prosecutor exam. With this, he has become the first ever candidate in whole Kashmir to qualify the exam.
Zahoor, son of a retired PDD employee, received his early education from a local private school. Later he was admitted in government middle school Dardsun where he studied up to 8th.
In the year 2000, Zahoor passed his 10th class from Kralpora higher secondary school with 52 percent marks.
“After passing 10th, I was sent to the house of a family friend in Baramulla where I stayed for two years and passed my 12th class in medical stream from Devanbagh higher secondary with 54 percent marks.”
“I completed BSC in 2007 from Government Degree College Kupwara, following which I completed my LLB from university of Kashmir and started practice in Srinagar High court,” jubilant advocate Zahoor told Greater Kashmir.
“I was lucky enough to be among forty three successful candidates who have qualified the UPSC Public Prosecutor exam this year. Prior to this I appeared in different state level Public Service Commission exams but I could not figure among the successful candidates. I did not lose hope and instead continued my struggle to achieve something extraordinary,” Malik added.
To a question about the procedure of this exam, he said that an aspirant must have at least seven years experience of practicing law in any court across the country.
He said that the candidate must have specialization in dealing with criminal cases, only then “he can appear in the exam.”
“A candidate can qualify this exam without availing the facility of coaching. I too did not opt for coaching and still managed to crack the exam. I feel a candidate should focus on ‘what to read and what not’ besides dedication towards work,” Zahoor told Greater Kashmir.