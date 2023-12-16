Kupwara youth posing as PMO official arrested in Odisha

Kupwara, Dec 16: A youth from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district was arrested by Odisha Police in the Neulpur area of Jajpur district for impersonation, cheating, forgery, and links with anti-national elements, officials in Odisha said Saturday.

The accused was found posing as an official in the PMO office and an Army doctor following which he was arrested by Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha.

The accused has been identified as SayedIshaanBukhari alias IshaanBukhari and DrIshaanBukhari of WaskhuraHandwara.

According to Police, he was also found to be posing as a neuro-specialist doctor and a close associate of some high-ranking officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Following specific information about the wrongdoings of the accused, a raid was conducted by Odisha Police in the Neulpur area.

During the raid, numerous forged documents like a medical degree certificate issued by Cornell University in the USA, Canadian Health Services Institute, and Vellore Christian Medical College were seized from his possession.

Some signed blank documents, affidavits, bonds, numerous identity cards, ATM cards, blank cheques, Aadhaar cards, and visiting cards were also seized during the raid.

“Many incriminating materials including more than 100 documents and four cellphones were also seized,” local media quoted Crime Branch Inspector General J N Pankaj as saying.

“It is suspected that the accused was in touch with some suspicious persons in Kerala and some Pakistani nationals. Further scrutiny is being done by the STF to dig into his terror links,” he said.