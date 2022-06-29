Kupwara youth qualifies IFS

Kupwara: A youth from Jagerpora Handwara has brought laurels to the Kupwara district by qualifying the Indian Forest Service (IFS) this year.
Iqbal Rasool Dar from Jagerpora Handwara had last year qualified the Union Public Service Commission and was awarded Indian Civil Account Service cadre.
Iqbal, who is presently undergoing training at Faridabad, told Greater Kashmir that it was his second attempt at IFS.
“I am delighted to qualify for this prestigious All India Service. I endeavour to qualify Indian Administrative Service (IAS),” he said.
Iqbal has got 69th rank at the all-India level this year which is considered to be a good one. He said that after consulting experts, he would take a call on whether to join IFS or not. “Since IFS happens to be the prestigious All India Service after IAS and IPS, I think joining IFS would be better than ICAS,” a jubilant Iqbal said.
Iqbal, a B Tech from Pune, has been preparing for UPSC for the last couple of years.
This year not a single candidate had qualified IAS or IPS from Kashmir.