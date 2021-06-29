Kupwara youth’s body retrieved from Jhelum in Srinagar after four days

Srinagar, Jun 29: Body of a teenager from Kupwara, who had jumped into Jhelum near Noorbagh area of Srinagar on June 25 evening, was retrieved from the water body on Tuesday.

The 17-year old youth from Kupwara district had shot a video before jumping into the river.

News agency GNS while quoting a police officer reported that body of Saqib Ahmad Ahanger son of Abdul Kalaam Ahanger, a resident of Kupwara, was retrieved by a joint team of river police and locals.