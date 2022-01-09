Kupwara youth's body stuck on Srinagar-Jammu highway for three days, family anxious

Kupwara, Jan 9: The body of a youth from north Kashmir's Kupwara district, who died in Punjab recently has been stuck on the Srinagar-Jammu highway for the last three days as the thoroughfare remains shut due to inclement weather, the anxious family of the deceased told Greater Kashmir.
Tufail Ahmad Wani, 25, from Pazipora Kupwara had migrated along with his father and younger brother to the north Indian state to earn a few bucks as means of livelihood remain scarce during dormant winters back home in Kashmir.
However, fate, instead of turning around, turned worst as Tufail fell ill and after remaining admitted at a hospital in Ludhiana, breathed his last three days ago,his cousin Hilal told Greater Kashmir.
While Tufail departed, miseries didn't end for the family now as inclement shut the Srinagar-Jammu highway trapping the family along with Tufail's body at Kela Morh Ramban.
"The body is presently stationed at the mortuary of District Hospital (DH) Ramban and we really don't know how many days it will take authorities to restore traffic on national highway," an anxious Hilal said.
The family has urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to airlift the body so that his last rites could be performed at the earliest.
Back home at Pazipora Kupwara, Tufail's mother and his two younger sisters have been wailing through out these days. They are desperately waiting for his body.