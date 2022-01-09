Kupwara youth's body stuck on Srinagar-Jammu highway for three days, family anxious

Tufail Ahmad Wani, 25, from Pazipora Kupwara had migrated along with his father and younger brother to the north Indian state to earn a few bucks as means of livelihood remain scarce during dormant winters back home in Kashmir.

However, fate, instead of turning around, turned worst as Tufail fell ill and after remaining admitted at a hospital in Ludhiana, breathed his last three days ago,his cousin Hilal told Greater Kashmir.