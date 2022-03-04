Kupwara’s Kunan Poshwari Bridge incomplete even after 15 years

Kupwara, Mar 4: The residents of KunanPoshwari in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Thursday expressed resentment against the authorities for inordinate delay in completion of the bridge in their locality, causing inconvenience to the residents.
Locals said that the bridge was sanctioned 15 years ago but continued to remain incomplete.
They said that during the past several years, they knocked at every concerned officer’s door but to no avail.
The residents said that amid the high water level in the rivulet, students of the area were unable to cross it which ultimately tells upon their studies.
“With the completion of this bridge, the horticulture sector will witness growth. In absence of the bridge, we have to take a long route which increases transportation charges,” a local said. “Several fruit growers have left dealing in the fruit business, they sell their fruits at an early stage to avoid high transportation charges on their fruit.”
Another local said that once the bridge would be completed, it would significantly shorten the distance between several villages and help commuters reach their respective destinations in the shortest possible time.
“For the past several years, we have been using a makeshift bridge to cross the river. Don’t know when our miseries will end,” he said.
The residents said that the bridge once completed would ease the hardships of the students who have to walk several kilometres to reach their respective schools.
They have sought immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha in this regard.
An official in Jammu and Kashmir Projects Constructions Corporation (JKPCC) said that the bridge could not be completed due to lack of funds.
“The construction work will be taken up once the funds are released,” he said.