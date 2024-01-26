Kupwara’s water crisis escalates amidst dry spell

Kupwara, Jan 26: Emerging from the famous Lolab Valley, the Pohru rivulet that flows through the heart of Kupwara has witnessed the lowest water level for the first time due to the prevailing dry spell.

The water level has come down significantly causing water scarcity.

The Pohru rivulet has been the source of water for thousands of souls for centuries but the prevailing dry spell has impacted it badly causing concern for the people.

The water in Pohru Rivulet has receded up to a record low.

The gravity of the problem can be realised by seeing people in several places wading through the water to reach the other side of the river.

“I have never seen such a low level of water in Pohru rivulet. It is alarming as this unprecedented helpline of Kupwara district has almost dried up. The problem could get worse in the coming days if the prevailing dry spell continues to remain in place,” said an octogenarian from Jaggerpora, Handwara. “Lakhs of kanal of agricultural land solely depends on Pohru rivulet for irrigation purposes. The prevailing dry spell can tell upon a major portion of agricultural land across the length and breadth of Kupwara district.”

The situation in Nallah Mawer is not different.

Originating from Keig Nag nestled in the foothills of Bangus, Nallah Mawer is also wearing a dry look.

Nallah Mawer is the source of potable drinking water to over 300 villages in Mawer, Handwara main town, Chogal, Kulangam, and Rajwar.

The water of Nallah Mawer is regarded as the purest among all the water bodies in Kupwara but the prevailing dry spell has also impacted it badly, bringing the water level to an all-time low.

The people of the area have blamed the illegal extraction of minerals as one of the reasons for the low water level in Nallah Mawer apart from the present dry spell.

Not only has the water level considerably gone down in Nallah Kehmil but the flora and fauna have also been affected badly, leaving people distressed.

The prevailing dry spell has caused a scarcity of water in several areas of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, causing hardships for the people.

Many areas are experiencing significant disruptions in water supply affecting their daily life.

A senior official of the Jal Shakti Department said that if the present dry spell persists, the situation about drinking water can go from bad to worse.