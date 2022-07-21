KU’s CCPC holds campus placement drive

Srinagar: Kashmir University's Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) on Thursday held a career counselling-cum-placement drive at the varsity's Department of Computer Sciences.

As per the statement, the drive was held for B.Tech., M.Tech., MCA and MBA students of the University through Hoping Minds Private Limited, a reputed Mohali-based innovative coding school which trains and facilitates targeted placements for graduates from these disciplines and also arranges their stipendiary internship in the Industry.

A team of Hoping Minds officials led by its co-founder Bhushan Bansal and Harish Chawla interacted with the students and apprised them about the career opportunities in the country in the fields of Management, Engineering, Information Technology and Computer Sciences.

The interaction was followed by campus recruitment for 23 positions of Business Development and Software Development Executives.

The pay packages offered were Rs 6 lakh per-annum for Business Development Executive and Rs 7 lakh per-annum for Software Development Executive (React Native) positions.