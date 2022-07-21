KU’s CCPC holds campus placement drive

Srinagar: Kashmir University's Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) on Thursday held a career counselling-cum-placement drive at the varsity's Department of Computer Sciences.
As per the statement, the drive was held for B.Tech., M.Tech., MCA and MBA students of the University through Hoping Minds Private Limited, a reputed Mohali-based innovative coding school which trains and facilitates targeted placements for graduates from these disciplines and also arranges their stipendiary internship in the Industry.
A team of Hoping Minds officials led by its co-founder Bhushan Bansal and Harish Chawla interacted with the students and apprised them about the career opportunities in the country in the fields of Management, Engineering, Information Technology and Computer Sciences.
The interaction was followed by campus recruitment for 23 positions of Business Development and Software Development Executives.
The pay packages offered were Rs 6 lakh per-annum for Business Development Executive and Rs 7 lakh per-annum for Software Development Executive (React Native) positions.
Welcoming the guests and the aspirants, KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said that in the post-Covid era, market-driven training and timely placement of students in their appropriate technical roles is the need of the hour. He appreciated the career counselling and placement activities undertaken by the Centre in the recent past.
Director CCPC Prof Geer Muhammad Ishaq laid emphasis on the need for developing 21st century foundational skills like information technology and language proficiency, communication skills, quantitative aptitude, work and life skills among our graduates and post-graduates to help them compete and sustain in the highly competitive global job markets.
The current campus placement drive was conducted on the instructions of the Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan who has been very keen to see the pass-outs of the university getting suitably placed in the industry well in time, Prof Geer said.
Prof Zulfiqar Ali Bhat, HOD Computer Sciences discussed the changing landscape of the job markets and the need to prepare the University students in consonance with the fast-changing times and trends.