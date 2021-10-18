KU’s CSAS organises event on Mehboob-ul-Alam (RA)

Dean Academics Prof Farooq Masoodi presided over the event, which was attended by renowned dignitaries and scholars including Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam (Grand Mufti J&K), DrNisar Hussain Mubarki, MaulanaShowkat Hussain Keng and Zareef A Zareef.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Masoodi underlined the role of personalities like Mehboob-ulAlam (RA), Shaikh-ul-Alam (RA) and others in promoting values of brotherhood, empathy and harmony within the Kashmiri society and even beyond.

In his welcome address, Chairman CSAS Prof G N Khaki emphasized the significance of Sufis and ‘Awliya’ of Kashmir, particularly Mehboob-ul-Aalam (RA) and his immense contribution in shaping the spiritual ethos of the Valley.

The function formally commenced with the recitation of the verses of Holy Qu’ran.

Following this, a number of students affiliated with various schools and other institutions of Kashmir made short presentations throwing light on the exalted personality of Mehboob-ul-Alam Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom (RA).

While commenting on various social evils that have engulfed Kashmir in recent times, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, who was a guest of honour, called upon the youth to come forward and counter these vices and guide the community out of this menace. He also gifted Rs 10,000 to the student participants while urging the CSAS to hold an international conference on Sufism in near future. DrNisar Hussain Mubarki and Zareef Ahmad Zareef also spoke on this occasion to reinforce the values and ideals that Mehboob-ul-Alam (RA) stood for.

Towards the end, mementos, awards and certificates were distributed among the dignitaries and participants.