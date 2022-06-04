KU’s DIQA gets new Director

Srinagar: Prof Manzoor A Shah from Kashmir University’s Department of Botany has taken over as new Director of the varsity’s Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA).
Previously, he has served as Chief Coordinator/Director DIQA and presently holds the charge of Coordinator, RUSA KU as well.
Prof Shah has published over 100 research papers in reputed international journals, two books and several book chapters. He has also implemented several research projects, including Indo-German, Indo-Canadian and Indo-US projects, related to innovations, capacity-building and student/faculty exchange across best institutions nationally and globally.
Prof Shah has served as a member of Scientific Advisory Committee, Lakes and Waterways Management Authority J&K Govt, and also for Delhi Wetland Authority.
He has delivered over 70 invited lectures and organised 10 conferences/workshops including a recent special session on biological invasions in mountain ecosystems during the Annual Meeting of American Association of Advancement in Sciences (AAAS)-2021 and Young Investigators Meeting (YIM-2015).
He has been awarded several national and international fellowships and awards such as Indo-US 21st Century Knowledge Initiative Award, DBT-CREST Award, Gold Medal from Indian Academy of Environmental Sciences, Paryavaran Mitra Award and Canadian Commonwealth Fellowship (Asia-Pacific) etc.