KU’s DIQA gets new Director

Srinagar: Prof Manzoor A Shah from Kashmir University’s Department of Botany has taken over as new Director of the varsity’s Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA).

Previously, he has served as Chief Coordinator/Director DIQA and presently holds the charge of Coordinator, RUSA KU as well.

Prof Shah has published over 100 research papers in reputed international journals, two books and several book chapters. He has also implemented several research projects, including Indo-German, Indo-Canadian and Indo-US projects, related to innovations, capacity-building and student/faculty exchange across best institutions nationally and globally.