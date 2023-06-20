KU’s DMS organises recruitment drive with HDFC

Srinagar, June 20: The Department of Management Studies (DMS), University of Kashmir, organised a recruitment drive in collaboration with HDFC Bank to provide the talented youth of Kashmir an opportunity to join the banking sector.
The placement drive witnessed the active participation of students from different disciplines.
The candidates were assessed for their potential for various roles in the banking sector. Thirty-two candidates qualified for the online test, out of which 13 candidates were selected by HDFC Bank.
Prof Bashir Ahmad Joo, Head of Department of Management Studies expressed his gratitude to HDFC Bank for partnering with the department and providing the students with a valuable opportunity. He expressed hope that the bank will continue to help the department in shaping the career of budding professionals.
He also appreciated the role of the placement office in organising the recruitment drives.
Luv Bhardwaj, Senior Executive HR conveyed his satisfaction with the talent pool available in the University of Kashmir and assured that the bank will continue to recruit talented youth from Kashmir.