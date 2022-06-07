KU's DoSW organises workshop on NEP-2020

Srinagar: Kashmir University's Department of Social Work (DoSW) on Tuesday organised a workshop on National Education Policy-2020 in collaboration with J&K School Education Department and Mission Directorate, PM-POSHAN Scheme.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the national-level workshop titled "National Education Policy-2020 and Restructuring of School Education in India".

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said the University has geared up to meet challenges that may emerge during the process of implementing the NEP-2020 in the University and its affiliated colleges. She said the entire ecosystem of academics and research is changing nationally and this calls for a well-coordinated approach at different levels to re-invent pedagogy and curricula to meet the NEP-2020 benchmarks.