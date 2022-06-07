KU's DoSW organises workshop on NEP-2020

Srinagar: Kashmir University's Department of Social Work (DoSW) on Tuesday organised a workshop on National Education Policy-2020 in collaboration with J&K School Education Department and Mission Directorate, PM-POSHAN Scheme.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the national-level workshop titled "National Education Policy-2020 and Restructuring of School Education in India".
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said the University has geared up to meet challenges that may emerge during the process of implementing the NEP-2020 in the University and its affiliated colleges. She said the entire ecosystem of academics and research is changing nationally and this calls for a well-coordinated approach at different levels to re-invent pedagogy and curricula to meet the NEP-2020 benchmarks.
On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor, who appreciated the DoSW for its collaborative outreach activities, also released the audit report of PM-POSHAN scheme in Kashmir schools, hoping that its recommendations would be taken up for any interventions required at the policy level.
Director School Education Kashmir Tasadduq Husain Mir was a guest of honour at the inaugural session and highlighted how the School Education Department endeavours to ensure early implementation of NEP-2020. He said the audit report would enable the Department to fill the gaps, if any, in implementation of this flagship programme.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir delivered the inaugural address, asserting that a new transformation is taking place in the country's academic scenario by way of NEP implementation. He said academic institutions require to brainstorm frequently to realise the objectives of the scheme at school, college and university levels.
Keynote speaker Prof Vandana Saxena from Delhi University's Department of Education spoke at length about key aspects of NEP-2020, underlining that it offers a very critical shift from content to competencies and from assessment of/for learning to assessment as learning. She said a lot of rethink and reinvention is required at different levels of school education during the process of NEP implementation.
Dr Shazia Manzoor, Head DoSW delivered the welcome address and presented a brief of academic and outreach activities of the Department.
Dr Javaid Rashid and Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad conducted proceedings of the inaugural session and delivered a vote of thanks, respectively.
Meanwhile, PM-Poshan audit report says the scheme has encouraged children to attend schools, with increase in the enrolment ratio and attendance and has brought inclusiveness among different sections of society.
"It has increased the nutritional standard among the children," it says.