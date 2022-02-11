KU's HRDC organises webinar on 'Excellence in Teaching'

Srinagar, Feb 11: Kashmir University's UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) Friday organised a webinar on 'Excellence in Teaching in Higher Education Institutions'.
Vice Chancellor, Guru Ghasidas Central University Bilaspur, Prof Alok Kumar Chakrawal who was the chief guest on the occasion spoke about the possibilities to achieve excellence in higher education teaching.
Director HRDC Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi delivered the welcome address and focused on the role that the HRDC plays in enhancing the academic activities in higher education.
More than 100 participants across the country participated in the webinar.