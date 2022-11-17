KU's Kupwara campus set to become operational, VC inspects facilities for students

Kupwara, Nov 17: Vice-Chancellor(VC), University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan on Thursday visited the varsity's satellite campus in Kupwara and directed for early start of class-work for the first batch of students.
During her tour, the VC inspected various facilities available for the new entrants to the integrated courses in energy studies and physics, a varsity spokesperson said.
The university has already conducted the entrance test and the selected candidates are set to join after completing the admission formalities.
The Vice-Chancellor directed that the selected candidates be familiarised with the new campus ahead of winter, even as she impressed that the full-fledged class work shall commence from March 2023 without fail.
Urging the students to work hard, Prof Khan assured that slight hiccups that they may face at the new campus will be gradually addressed.
"The classwork at Kupwara campus may run a little behind other regular courses elsewhere, but in due course of time the academic calendar will be streamlined to have it run in sync with our calendar in other campuses," she said, adding that the university may also consider putting up a fresh time-bound advertisement to draw more admissions to the two integrated programmes with a view to enable full strength in the courses.
Stressing that all necessary facilities should be provided to the students to facilitate their comfortable stay, Prof Khan said the University envisages developing Kupwara Campus into a state-of-the-art academic facility in the country in future.
"The integrated courses in Energy Studies and Physics have been started with a futuristic view and we hope to start more courses here in due course of time after assessing their viability," she said.
The Vice-Chancellor also inspected infrastructure and other facilities at the academic and hostel blocks, besides reviewing the work progress on the under-construction administrative block.
She said the issues concerning the approach road will be taken up with appropriate quarters for redressal.
Dean Academics and Registrar also gave their suggestions on further development of the campus in tune with the future requirements.
Earlier, Director Kupwara Campus, Prof Pervez Ahmad gave a presentation on the facilities available vis-a-vis infrastructure and human resources. He also highlighted the programmes in the pipeline for the Kupwara campus, both in terms of infrastructure development as well as its gradual academic progression.
The Vice-Chancellor was accompanied by Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir and Special Secretary to VC Dr Tanvir A Shah, besides officials of the University's Construction Division.