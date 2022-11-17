KU's Kupwara campus set to become operational, VC inspects facilities for students

Kupwara, Nov 17: Vice-Chancellor(VC), University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan on Thursday visited the varsity's satellite campus in Kupwara and directed for early start of class-work for the first batch of students.

During her tour, the VC inspected various facilities available for the new entrants to the integrated courses in energy studies and physics, a varsity spokesperson said.

The university has already conducted the entrance test and the selected candidates are set to join after completing the admission formalities.