KU's North Campus organises placement drive, 13 students selected by IT firm

As per a KU spokesman, the placement drive was held by LeLafe IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a renowned IT services and software firm, as part of North Campus administration's continued effort to secure future prospects of its students.

36 students from both the departments were interviewed and shortlisted during the placement drive. Of these, 13 were selected to work on different roles and assignments with the IT firm led by its Chief Operating Officer, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Umar Farooq, Coordinator, Department of Computer Science and Er Khalid Hussain, Coordinator, Department of Computer Science and Engineering discussed the industry requirements and initiatives required to produce better talent.