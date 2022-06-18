KU’s Pharmacy Department organises webinar on 'Central Laboratory Project Management'

Srinagar, June 18: Kashmir University’s Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences on Saturday organised a webinar on 'Central Laboratory Project Management: The Promising Career Option in Pharma'.
This is the second webinar of the series that department has initiated to highlight career opportunities in the pharma sector.
Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo was the chief guest and Dean School of Applied Sciences and Technology Prof Nahida Tabassum the guest of honour on the occasion. Sourabh De, Director, Project Management India, Q2 Solutions, IQVIA, was the chief resource person.
Prof Nawchoo highlighted the importance and role of medicinal plants, especially from Kashmir which his team had documented and how this data can be of immense value especially to the pharmacy professionals who want to work on screening and discovery of new drug molecules.
Prof Nawchoo also impressed upon students and research scholars to remain focused on their research so that they publish in quality journals which will benefit them in competing with others when they apply for new positions or for securing grants from different agencies.
Prof Nahida Tabassum discussed opportunities in pharmaceutical sector and how pharmacy professionals have been contributing to society especially in COVID times. She talked about different job opportunities in pharmacy like pharmaceutical/medical journalism, and also about the phased recruitments done by IQVIA in 2021 whereby 57 of its 59 recruits were from the pharmacy background.
In his lecture, Sourabh De explained the corporate history and current position of IQVIA (Earlier Quintiles) and Q2 Solutions and its importance and reputation in the Pharma Industry. He also discussed areas where Human Clinical Trials and Central Laboratory (CL) Project Management fit in the overall value chain of Pharmaceutical Drug Development.
Prof Mubashir Hussain Masoodi, Webinar Convenor and Head of the Department elaborated on how such career-oriented webinars can be of advantage to pharmacy pass-outs while choosing their career. He talked about the existing programmes run by the department and the grants being received by the faculty and department such as UGC SAP- I & II and DST-FIST.
The webinar was attended by a large number of students and scholars from different parts of the country, and faculty members and alumni of the department presently working at SKIMS, DFCO, drug testing laboratories and other such organisations in J&K.