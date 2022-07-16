KU’s School of Law condoles demise of faculty member’s mother

Srinagar: The Faculty of Law, University of Kashmir (KU), Saturday held a condolence meet via virtual mode to condole the demise of mother of Prof Ayub Dar and prayed for the peace to the departed soul.

Prof Ayub Dar is a professor in the School of Law and its former head and dean. Family sources said that the deceased breathed her last on Saturday at her Ompora Budgam residence after a brief illness.