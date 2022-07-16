KU’s School of Law condoles demise of faculty member’s mother
Srinagar: The Faculty of Law, University of Kashmir (KU), Saturday held a condolence meet via virtual mode to condole the demise of mother of Prof Ayub Dar and prayed for the peace to the departed soul.
Prof Ayub Dar is a professor in the School of Law and its former head and dean. Family sources said that the deceased breathed her last on Saturday at her Ompora Budgam residence after a brief illness.
A statement of KU issued here said that staffers of School of Law, KU, held a condolence meet via virtual mode wherein all faculty members participated.
Paying tributes to the deceased, Dean and Head of Department School of Law, Kashmir University Prof Beauty Banday said that deceased was a noble human being.
The participants in condolence meet prayed for the peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.