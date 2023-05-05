KU's South Campus gets e-Rikshaw from J&K Bank under CSR

Zonal Head, Anantnag Khursheed Muzaffar handed over the keys of 4+1 seater E-Rikshaw to Director, South Campus, Prof Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday at a small function held at South Campus, Anantnag.

The E-Rikshaw will cater to the needs of specially-abled students and female staff of the Campus.

The function was attended by faculty members, officers of the Campus, and a team of officials and officers from J&K Bank.