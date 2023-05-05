KU's South Campus gets e-Rikshaw from J&K Bank under CSR

Anantnag, May 5: The Jammu & Kashmir Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative has provided a battery operated e-Rikshaw to the South Campus, University of Kashmir.
Zonal Head, Anantnag Khursheed Muzaffar handed over the keys of 4+1 seater E-Rikshaw to Director, South Campus, Prof Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday at a small function held at South Campus, Anantnag.
The E-Rikshaw will cater to the needs of specially-abled students and female staff of the Campus.
The function was attended by faculty members, officers of the Campus, and a team of officials and officers from J&K Bank.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Mukhtar Khanday expressed his gratitude to J&K Bank for acceding to the request of dedicating a battery operated E-Rikshaw to South Campus.
He further said that South Campus will try to further build a strong relationship with J&K Bank and promote entrepreneurship and help the campus in various economic initiatives.
He said that under the National Green Corps programme launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, the Campus is mulling collaborating with the JK Bank to make South Campus a Green and Carbon-Free Campus.
Dr Khanday requested the Bank authorities to support the campus students by providing bus service in future under the CSR scheme.
Zonal Head, Khursheed Muzaffar while speaking on the occasion said that J&K Bank is happy to provide financial services to University of Kashmir and its students to excel in the field of education. He said that J&K Bank will try to come up to the expectations of the employees and students of the varsity in terms of providing them educational loans and other facilities to carry out their academic and research activities. He agreed to the request of South Campus for an MoU to strengthen the relation with JK Bank.
Earlier, Dr Mohammad Iqbal Bhat, Associate Professor at the Department of Mathematics, presented a brief account of the South Campus and later delivered a formal vote of thanks.