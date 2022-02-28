KU's South Campus holds faculty meeting

Anantnag, Feb 28: A meeting of faculty members of Kashmir University's South Campus was held on Monday in continuation to the Vice-Chancellor's recent directions on re-opening of the varsity's campuses from March 3.
According to a press note, Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar Khanday chaired the meeting of the faculty, both permanent and contractual, to convey the VC's directions as well as the guidelines on campus reopening in strict adherence to the SOPs related to Covid19.
The Director stressed upon all the academic coordinators and staff members to ensure that SOPs with regard to Covid-19 are fully adhered to and only those students be allowed who have completed two doses of vaccination, in view of the directions from the Vice-Chancellor. He also asked the academic coordinators to submit the time-tables and ensure the timely completion of the syllabus so that the examination of the students is conducted as per the academic calendar already released by the University. It was emphasised that academic activity should be carried out with renewed focus and energy.
Among other things, the Director stressed on mentor-mentee relationship, fixing of a day for alumni meet, picking up of sports activities and submission of research proposals to various funding agencies, conference/workshop proposals for research related activities in the campus.