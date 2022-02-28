KU's South Campus holds faculty meeting

The Director stressed upon all the academic coordinators and staff members to ensure that SOPs with regard to Covid-19 are fully adhered to and only those students be allowed who have completed two doses of vaccination, in view of the directions from the Vice-Chancellor. He also asked the academic coordinators to submit the time-tables and ensure the timely completion of the syllabus so that the examination of the students is conducted as per the academic calendar already released by the University. It was emphasised that academic activity should be carried out with renewed focus and energy.