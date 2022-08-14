KU’s South, North campuses remain abuzz with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ events

Srinagar, Aug 13: Several extracurricular and sports events were held at the South and North campuses of the University of Kashmir in connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
The South Campus administration organised Run for Peace, a cleanliness drive and several sports activities involving students, teaching and non-teaching staff. Over 300 students from seven departments—along with teaching and non- teaching staff—took part in the two-day programme, organised by the Department of Physical Education in collaboration with National Service Scheme (NSS).
Students actively participated in the Run for Peace which was held to disseminate the message of peace in the world.Convener NSS Dr Irfana Rashid led a cleanliness drive in which a large number of students, teaching and non-teaching staff members participated. Earlier, Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar A Khanday inaugurated the two-programme by leading a cleanliness drive in front lawn of the Administration Block. The sports activities held in the campus included a cricket match, a football match and a volleyball match. Assistant Director Physical Education Tausif Ahmad Bhat gave a detailed account of the events.
At North Campus, Baramulla, events related to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ included a cleanliness drive, an essay competition, a symposium on Indian Freedom Struggle, Run For Peace, a volleyball match and a special talk on mental health by a clinical psychologist. Over 400 students participated in the activities. Prof Pervez Ahmed, Director North Campus briefed the participants with the idea and intent of celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
Clinical Psychologist Wasim Kakroo informed the students about the importance of mental health and sensitised them on how positive coping helps in handling challenging circumstances and stressful situations.
Bilal Ahmad Kulloo, Convener Student Welfare Committee and Organising Secretary of the event, urged students to channelise their energies towards achieving their goals aimed at individual and societal development. In the concluding session, consolation prizes and certificates were distributed among the participants.