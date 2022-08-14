KU’s South, North campuses remain abuzz with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ events

Srinagar, Aug 13: Several extracurricular and sports events were held at the South and North campuses of the University of Kashmir in connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The South Campus administration organised Run for Peace, a cleanliness drive and several sports activities involving students, teaching and non-teaching staff. Over 300 students from seven departments—along with teaching and non- teaching staff—took part in the two-day programme, organised by the Department of Physical Education in collaboration with National Service Scheme (NSS).