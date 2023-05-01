KU's workshop on climate change witnesses presence of prominent scientists

Srinagar, May 1: Renowned scientists and academics from various institutions of national importance in the country have gathered at the University of Kashmir for a two-day workshop on ‘Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources of Upper Indus River Basin’, the varsity said.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the workshop, organised by the varsity’s Department of Earth Sciences in collaboration with the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Government of India, and Indian Institute of Geomagnetism, Mumbai, a statement said.

In her presidential remarks, Prof Nilofer said the workshop theme fits into the ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ theme of the country’s G20 Presidency.

“India’s G20 Presidency has added the important dimension of youth engagement in dialogue and conversation on climate change, as also the involvement of youth in policy-planning concerning climate change,” she said.

Saying that climate change is an important area of focus vis-à-vis academics and research in the University, Prof Nilofer emphasised on joint collaboration among universities, alongside community engagement, to address pressing environmental challenges. The VC complimented the Department of Earth Sciences for holding the collaborative programme as a run-up activity to the Y20 Consultation meet being held in the University on May 11.