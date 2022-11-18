KUWJ condemns threats to journalists

Srinagar, Nov 18: The Kashmir Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has condemned the threats which have been issued by the Kashmir Fight to the members of Kashmir journalist fraternity.
The members of KUWJ who attended the meeting expressed concerns over the regular intimidation of Kashmiri journalists, who are already working in perilous conditions, putting their lives at stake and upholding the values of press freedom.
“At the same time, it is disheartening for these journalists to face alienation and lack of empathy from their own colleagues, media organizations and journalist federations,” a statement read.
“As members of KUWJ, we condemn this act of cowardice and put forward our unconditional support to the journalists threatened in the said letter,” it added.
The KUWJ also called upon the journalist associations to offer their solidarity and support. It asked the Jammu and Kashmir Journalists Association, Kashmir Working Journalists Association, J&K Editors Association, Kashmir Journalist Association, Kashmir Press Photographers Association, Press Club of India, and other national and international press associations besides international media watchdogs (RSF and CPJ) to show solidarity to the journalists who have received threats.